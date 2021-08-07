Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.