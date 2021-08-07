Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Japan Tobacco stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

