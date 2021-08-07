Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

LIND has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

LIND opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a market cap of $753.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 380.23%. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,437,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $13,776,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

