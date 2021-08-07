Reviewing Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bitcoin Group and Syneos Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Syneos Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $88.70, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Syneos Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health 4.44% 10.23% 4.18%

Risk and Volatility

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Syneos Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health $4.42 billion 2.06 $192.79 million $2.85 30.61

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Bitcoin Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services comprising deployment solutions; communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communications; and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Syneos Health, Inc. has a partnership with VBI Vaccines Inc. for the commercialization of 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Canada, which is in pending regulatory approvals. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina

