APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. APA posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 625%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of APA by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $18.33 on Friday. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.