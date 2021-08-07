LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of LMAT opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,478 shares of company stock worth $1,958,919 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

