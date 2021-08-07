Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $786.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 32.13%. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

