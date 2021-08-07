Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.07.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

