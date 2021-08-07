MetLife (NYSE:MET) Board of Directors Announces Share Repurchase Program

MetLife (NYSE:MET) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.71 on Friday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

