Qualys (QLYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

