Organogenesis (ORGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Organogenesis to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Organogenesis has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. On average, analysts expect Organogenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORGO opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

