3D Systems (DDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDD shares. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

