Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Trading Up 0.1%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $54.38. Approximately 5,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 50,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

