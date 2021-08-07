Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00091352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00868249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00097814 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

