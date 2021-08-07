ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) Shares Up 0.2%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.72. 13,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 79,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $4,905,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $11,282,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

