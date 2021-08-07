Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Trading Up 0.4%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 107,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 213,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPUH. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

