American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.84 and last traded at 0.86. 228,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,028,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.97.

About American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF)

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

