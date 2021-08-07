loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million.

NYSE:LDI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 199,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,653. loanDepot has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of equities analysts have commented on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

