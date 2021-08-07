Apria (NYSE:APR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apria updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Apria stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.18. 451,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $34.50.

Get Apria alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.