Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

AGM traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $111.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $62,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $328,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

