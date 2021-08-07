FinNexus Price Up 4,066.7% Over Last Week (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. FinNexus has a market cap of $251,746.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded up 4,066.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.14 or 0.00868652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00098021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042384 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

