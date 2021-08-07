Umbrella Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $412,969.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $412,969.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.