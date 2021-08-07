B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Up 2%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 232,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 612,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

