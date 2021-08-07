Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Trading Up 0.5%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 9,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

