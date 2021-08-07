Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Shares Down 3.5%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 22,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 113,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26.

About Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

