Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.