Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.15. 1,471,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,115. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.55.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.