Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:BEPC traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.82. 466,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

