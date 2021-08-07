Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Announces Earnings Results

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 186.45% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%.

Shares of ORGS remained flat at $$5.28 during trading hours on Friday. 49,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. Orgenesis has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.