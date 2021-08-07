Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Issues Earnings Results

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%.

CLNE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,166,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

