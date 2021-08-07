Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Issues Earnings Results

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%.
CLNE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,166,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89.
In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.