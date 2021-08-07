Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Shares of CHRS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.02. 1,130,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $986.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

