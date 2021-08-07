MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Achieves $447,840.16

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $447,840.16 and $2.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.00867307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00097895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00042438 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

