Raiden Network Token Trading 5% Higher This Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $25.87 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00374734 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000108 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

