Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS.

Shares of RHP traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

