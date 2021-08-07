Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.19. 592,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,223. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

