Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.19. 592,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,223. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
