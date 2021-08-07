InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $279,825.59 and $33.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.00385387 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.01066781 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,632,942 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.