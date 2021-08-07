CryptoTask Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $840,570.19 and $383,743.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00126017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00157045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,687.54 or 1.00062283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.01 or 0.00801663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,719 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

