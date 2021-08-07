ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%.

OKE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,359. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

