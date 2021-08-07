WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Trading Down 5.3%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 91,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 261,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

