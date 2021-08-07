Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm has a market cap of $73.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

