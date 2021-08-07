Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 219,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 524,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31.

About Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

