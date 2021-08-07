InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

IFRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.62. 103,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,091. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.46. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth $3,021,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

