SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) One Day Volume Hits $31,574.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $31,574.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00126017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00157045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,687.54 or 1.00062283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.01 or 0.00801663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,081,467 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

