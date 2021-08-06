Binance USD Reaches Market Cap of $12.19 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $12.19 billion and approximately $5.70 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00864991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00097373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00042452 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,186,081,604 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

