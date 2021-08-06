Fluity Price Tops $0.0604 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Fluity has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $673.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00126686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00157788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.99 or 0.99497301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.17 or 0.00806283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,930,776 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

