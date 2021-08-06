MoonTrust Price Hits $0.0000 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. MoonTrust has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $57,880.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonTrust has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00126686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00157788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.99 or 0.99497301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.17 or 0.00806283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

