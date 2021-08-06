Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Announces Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Interface updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 256,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

