Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.75. 98,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,657. The firm has a market cap of $654.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

