Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 2,287,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,271. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.16%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

