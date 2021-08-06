Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. 405,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

